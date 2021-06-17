Former Redland City Council mayor and current OSCAR president Melva Hobson says the region's transport strategy needs to be revisited in light of progress on the 2032 Olympic bid.

The head of the region's leading residents' association says a transport rethink is needed as a 2032 Olympic bid rapidly gains momentum.

Organisation Sunshine Coast Association of Residents (Oscar Inc) president Melva Hobson said the Sunshine Coast Council needed to revisit its regional transport strategy and assess what was feasible, given the Olympic bid was on the cusp of success.

The Brisbane bid, which would deliver events and facilities in the region, was progressed to the final assessment and vote phase by the International Olympic Committee last week, meaning a green light could be just weeks away.

The Games had been spruiked as a way of fast-tracking major infrastructure delivery which included a heavy rail or fast rail connect to Brisbane, as well as other facilities.

Concept plans for the Coast venues with the Maroochydore CBD.

Ms Hobson said it was "pointless doing what they're doing now", referring to progressing a mass transit or light rail project, given the latest developments.

She said all three tiers of government needed to sit down and work out what was feasible and achievable in the region now, given the prospect of playing part-host of a future Games.

"They need to consider the Olympics in the whole ongoing development of the regional transport strategy in terms of what's a priority," Ms Hobson said.

"That's what needs to happen."

The International Olympic Committee is set to conduct final scrutiny of the Brisbane bid on July 20-21, ahead of the Tokyo Games, with an announcement of the winning host bid set to follow.

Originally published as Residents' group head says Olympics demand transport rethink