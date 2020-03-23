Menu
Long line at Ipswich Centrelink
Health

Residents flock to Centrelink ahead of business shut down

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
23rd Mar 2020 10:51 AM | Updated: 11:29 AM
Dozens of desperate residents have rushed to Centrelink this morning after new regulations set overnight have rendered them jobless for an unknown amount of time.

As of noon, tighter gathering restrictions will see the closer of pubs, clubs, gyms, sporting and entertainment venues,  while restaurants and cafes will be limited to only take away options.

Line up at Ipswich Centrelink. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Line up at Ipswich Centrelink. Picture: Cordell Richardson Cordell Richardson

The announcement means many people employed on a casual basis could be without work for up to six months, causing panic across Australia as many are left wondering how they will afford to live.

MyGov has also been flooded with technical issues this morning as hundreds of Australians try to use the website all at once.

More to come.

centrelink coronavirus coronavirusipswich covid-19 editors picks ipswich qld seq stimulus
Ipswich Queensland Times

        • 23rd Mar 2020 10:00 AM