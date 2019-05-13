Menu
Rubbish pile at BMI site in the Swanbank Recycle Park. Rob Williams
Residents encouraged to report odour at Swanbank

13th May 2019 9:41 AM

RESIDENTS living near the Swanbank Industrial area are being asked to provide feedback about odour in the area.

The State Government have released a new survey and will be contacting residents over the phone and via email.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the Government was collecting a second round of feedback, following a survey that occurred last year, to gauge the community's concerns.

"I encourage residents to participate in the survey and share their thoughts and experiences with odour in Ipswich, including the type of smells and details about when and where they are occurring," Ms Howard said.

"This feedback will help the government to better understand any ongoing nuisance odour issues in the community, and help determine the next course of action."

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said this is the second survey carried out by the Department of Environment and Science in the Ipswich area, following the initial survey in April 2018.

"The government takes this matter seriously and is committed to listening to the community," Ms Enoch said.

"We have had new processes in place for the past 12 months to ensure an appropriate response is happening on the ground.

"Over the next month, affected residents and the industry will be engaged in the survey, and these results will help to inform the future of environmental management for the area."

The Department of Environment and Science has engaged a third party to carry out the survey and residents are encouraged to participate.

Ipswich residents are encouraged to visit www.getinvolved.qld.gov.au/gi/ consultation/5810/view.html for more information.

The Ipswich Community Survey will close on Sunday, May 26.

