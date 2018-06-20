Residents called on to ‘have their say’ on council dismissal

IPSWICH residents should take the opportunity to have their say on whether or not the council should be dismissed, an MP says.

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller has urged Ipswich residents to write to the Local Government Minister, the Premier and the Deputy Premier in the next nine days.

At 11am, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe announced he would issue Ipswich City Council with a second show cause notice, giving the council nine days to respond.

She said this second show cause notice had been issued in the public interest and the public should have their say.

"The Minister has made a considered decision but it's only another nine days," Ms Miller said of the new show cause notice.

"Now I am calling on all the residents in Ipswich to write to the Minister, the Premier and the Deputy Premier, to let them know their views.

"This show cause notice is in the public interest and the people have the right to have their say."

Meanwhile, Jim Dodrill, president of the Ipswich Residents and Ratepayers Association said the Minister already had sufficient information to sack the council and that the people of Ipswich had lost faith in the council.

Since former mayor Paul Pisasale resigned in May last year, 16 people associated with the council have been charged with more than 70 offences ranging from fraud, to money laundering, perjury, attempt to pervert justice and official corruption.

All intend to fight the allegations against them.

Contact your leaders;

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe

Email: lgrma@ministerial.qld.gov.au

By post: PO Box 15009

CITY EAST QLD 4002

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Email: thepremier@premiers.qld.gov.au

By post: PO Box 15185

CITY EAST QLD 4002

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad

Email: deputy.premier@ministerial.qld.gov.au By post: GPO Box 611 BRISBANE QLD 4001