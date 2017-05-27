Residents call for change to postcode 4306

CHANGE TIME: Wendy de Graaf (left) and Simone Karandrews of Karana Downs would like to see a new postcode created instead of 4306.

RESIDENTS in the Karana Downs and Mt Crosby area want action to change their postcode 4306 and have launched an e-petition to get Australia Post to act.

The postcode is the same in Karana Downs as it is way out west at Blackbutt.

The wide geographical reach of the postcode is causing grief for business and individuals who live in Ipswich and just over the boundary in Brisbane.

Business woman Wendy De Graaf and resident Simone Karandrews have outlined how freight in and out of the postcode is more expensive than just down the road in the 4700 postcode.

Australia Post Express parcels take from two to three days to reach Brisbane, compared to the next day in 4700, and mail takes longer to reach destinations and arrive in their area.

Ms Karandrews said the postcode covered more than 50 suburbs.

"It covers around six council areas and five federal electorates and everywhere from Karana Downs, where I am, right out to Blackbutt," she said.

"It has a major impact on people being able to access government services, on insurance, on building purchases and the impact on deliveries for post."

Ms Karandrews said that having a trampoline delivered to Karana Downs cost $93.

"For me to have it delivered two minutes down the road, to the 4070 postcode, it would have cost me $30," she said.

"That is because they classify it as a rural postcode. Delivery companies sometimes don't break it down per suburb. They just use the generic 4306 postcode and obviously base their charge on the greatest distance."

"I was also refused an investment purchase with a major bank purely because of the 4306 postcode."

Ms de Graaf said Insurance premiums were based on postcode and that after the 2011 floods she was denied insurance with Youi due to her postcode.

"Even when I said if I flooded the whole of Brisbane would be under," she said.

Now that the e-petition is live, and will be for four weeks, people are signing up to make comments.

After that Ms Karandrews said it would likely go to the Communications Minister.

"The issue has been tabled once before by (Federal MP) Jane Prentice in Parliament but got knocked back," she said.

"Australia Post basically say they are unaware of any issue with the postcode, which is incorrect, and that it would impact on their service delivery if it was changed.

"But the point we are trying to make is that the postcode has a major impact on so many other things."

Ms Karandrews said the postcodes needed to reflect geographical areas.

"My closest geographical postcode here is 4070, so we could go in with that or create a unique postcode like 4071," she said.

Ms Karandrews said she had notified local state MPs and Mayor Paul Pisasale's office about the issue.

An Australia Post spokesperson said "Australia Post has reviewed the postcode 4306 multiple times in the past decade, most recently in 2016".

"Postcodes are assigned purely to facilitate the efficient and effective processing and delivery of mail, and correspond with the delivery centres from which mail is delivered," the spokesperson said.

"Local councils define the boundaries of the localities they administer, and we then assign postcodes to those localities based solely on the needs of the delivery network.

"Postcode changes require significant adjustments to systems and processes, and therefore are only made when there is an operational efficiency to be gained in rerouting mail.

"The use of postcodes by other parties and service providers for their own purposes does not influence Australia Post's operational decisions regarding postcode allocation."