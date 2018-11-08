Residents back petition for turn safety measure

THE Toogoolawah community is determined to improve the safety at a busy turnoff following a series of near misses.

Toogoolawah State High School P&C co-ordinated a petition supporting a speed reduction on the Brisbane Valley Highway at the intersection with Old Mount Beppo Rd.

Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington has tabled the petition in state parliament.

"The petition calls on the State Government to begin the 80km/h section at least 100m south of the Old Mt Beppo Rd intersection, to adjoin the current 80km/h section in place through the Toogoolawah township," Mrs Frecklington said.

"Old Mt Beppo Rd is the turnoff to the high school and the community believe 100km/h at this intersection is too fast and has resulted in many near misses."

P&C president Vincent Versace said 170 signatures had been gathered. Although the speed reduction would affect only a small stretch, he said it would drastically improve safety.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey will respond to the petition within the next four weeks.