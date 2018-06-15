Menu
An Electoral Commission official assists a voter in placing his Senate paper in the ballot box. Sophie Lester
Politics

Residents asked to sign up for 'largest peacetime operation'

Hayden Johnson
by
15th Jun 2018 12:05 AM
IPSWICH residents are being asked to sign up and help deliver the nation's largest peacetime operation - a federal election.

The Australian Electoral Commission is asking residents to sign up and deliver the next election in Blair.

Fifty-six polling places will be staffed by 680 paid temporary electoral workers on election day.

About 80,000 temporary workers will be needed across Australia during the next election, with Ipswich identified as an area to bolster ahead of the election period.

While the date for the next election is not yet known, the AEC is asking people to register their interest now to ensure there is a pool to choose from when the time comes.

Electoral commissioner Tom Rogers said the election was Australia's largest peace-time event.

"It is crucial we ensure the necessary preparations are under way well ahead of the election period so that every Australian has the opportunity to have their say,” he said.

"There will be an election at some point within the next 12 months and we're calling on people to register their interest for election work now so they can help their local community in the Blair electorate as part of this unique event.”

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann has been endorsed as Labor's candidate.

He stands to secure a seat in the Cabinet of a Labor government.

