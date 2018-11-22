Barbed wire, nails under car tyres shock street's residents

PARKING on and around Tea Trees Ave in Springfield Lakes can be dangerous.

Recent social media reports of nasty letters and rusty nails wrapped in barbed wire left under the tyres of cars have shocked residents.

Kylie Stewart said she heard about what had happened.

"I thought 'who would do that'," Mrs Stewart said.

Often the street parking out the front of her house is taken, leaving her to park some distance away.

The family have a narrow driveway, two cars and a boat in the garage, meaning a park outside their Tea Trees Ave home is necessary.

Kylie Stewart said she was shocked to hear that people had been leaving nails wrapped in barbed wire under tyres of cars parked on the street near where she lives. Carly Morrissey

"It can be difficult with two kids and a baby and bags full of shopping," she said.

"It's annoying."

She said not enough parking was provided for the units across from her house.

"After 6pm it is bad. I know someone will be (parked) there."

Mrs Stewart was "shocked" to read people had been leaving nails and barbed wire under car tyres on social media recently.

She said the streets were wide enough for people to negotiate between two cars parked on opposite sides of the street, so she didn't understand why people would take extreme measures against people parking on the road.

She did say some people that parked close to corners could be a danger.

Another resident Peta Morton said she had heard the same reports of people being threatened for parking on the street.

"We've had no problems ourselves," she said.

"We could probably use some speed bumps. People zoom down the hill. Someone crashed into my mum's car."

The Morton family have three cars at home with one that is regularly parked on the street.

Greg Slack agreed that some sort of traffic slowing device was needed.

Mr Slack saw no problem with people parking on the street, saying it could possibly slow traffic down.

He's seen cars travelling at speed on the wrong side of the road down Tea Trees Ave right near a children's park.

"They fly up and down the hill.

"Some are afraid to park, mirrors have been knocked off."

Another resident said the park outside her home was often taken by others, but she wasn't worried.

And another said they just ignored any letters as his large family was always coming and going and often parked on the street.

Augustine Heights Neighbourhood Watch President Christopher Trace urged residents against taking parking matters into their own hands.

He said if property was damaged by the nails or barbed wire then the person responsible could face a criminal charge, especially if there was CCTV footage of the act.

"It comes under the criminal code," Mr Trace said.

"If you're having difficulty getting out of your drive way, leave nice notes," he suggested.