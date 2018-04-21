Menu
MP Jo-Ann Miller.
Environment

Residents angered, confused by council's decision making: MP

Helen Spelitis
by
21st Apr 2018 7:00 AM

OUTSPOKEN MP Jo-Ann Miller said the council's decision to send recycling to landfill, followed by the announcement a new contract was organised less than 48 hours later showed a lack of confidence in the council's decision making.

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller was baffled, saying the council should have consulted with the community, and appealed for help, earlier.

She fears older Ipswich residents will now be confused.

"First recycling is off, and now it's back," Ms Miller said. "The older people will be confused and the younger people will be angry."

Ms Miller heard from distressed residents after Wednesday's announcement that all recyclable waste would be sent to landfill because the council was unable to reach an agreement with its contractor.

She said the community would no longer tolerate a council that did not consult with its residents and the peak bodies representing their interests.

"The council should have consulted before making their first announcement," Ms Miller said.

"They should have advised people of the problem and asked for input.

"The people of Ipswich are supportive. They want a clean, green environment. Councillors don't have all the answers. Had the issue been opened up to the community, residents might have known of companies that were willing to help."

LNP opposition leader Deb Frecklington again took aim at the Labor State Government's waste levy, to be brought forward after the council's first announcement.

"We don't need a statewide waste tax to fix an Ipswich problem," she said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

