Residents against mine void dump proposal

A MEETING of more than 80 Ipswich residents has resulted in a unanimous decision to oppose a proposed landfill.

Having first learned about the proposal in April this year, local residents and members of the Willowbank Area Residents Group (WAG) have been following its progress slowly and gathering as much information as they can.

Following Tuesday night's meeting at the Willowbank Girl Guides Hall, WAG vice president Ian Dainer said residents wanted it to be known that they found the development application "totally unacceptable” based on several environmental and public safety concerns.

One of the group's primary concerns is in the number of additional trucks the development would bring to an already dangerous section of the Cunningham Highway.

The New Hope Jeepropilly site subject to the Lantrak landfil proposal covers approximately 700 hectares, with the dumping ground taking up about 10% of that area.

Waste would be dumped in one of the coal mining voids, taking 30 million cubic metres of building waste and a limited amount of restricted waste over a 30-year lifetime, at an average of 1 million tonnes a year.

This waste, according to Lantrak representatives, will come from southeast Queensland and "the Tweed area”.

Mr Dainer said that all equated to more than 700 dump trucks using the Amberley intersection of the Cunningham Hwy between 6am and 6pm six days a week.

"That's one every three minutes,” he said.

"If I had to give a takeaway from the meeting, I would say people are angry, concerned for their welfare and for property values, and worried about their safety on the Cunningham Highway.

"There is also a desire to now get involved and object to this proposal.”

While Lantrak had conducted an initial meeting with residents to discuss the proposal, Mr Dainer said there had been little public consultation since.

A second meeting was initiated by Lantrak to inform residents of plans for a second mining void in the area to be filled with waste.

Mr Dainer and WAG president George Hatchman are meeting with Ipswich City Council administrator Greg Chemello today to discuss their concerns.