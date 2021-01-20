Resident vents over costly Riverview tip fees

Goodna resident Craig Horsfall spends up to $300 annually attending Riverview Recycling and Refuse Centre.

Goodna resident Craig Horsfall spends up to $300 annually attending Riverview Recycling and Refuse Centre.

FRUSTRATED ratepayers believe the illegal dumping of rubbish at bushland could likely be prevented if local tip fees were lowered.

Goodna resident Craig Horsfall is among many residents calling on Ipswich City Council to remedy the issue at Riverview Recycling and Refuse Centre – or risk exacerbating it.

Reflecting on the former refuse sites across Ipswich, Mr Horsfall said it was once an effective system which had worsened as years passed.

“I’ve been a frequent user of the dump, I’ve lived in Ipswich most of my life now and you know, I remember when it was originally free back then,” he said.

“They moved to Riverview where it was also free at first, then [the fees] went to $8, then to 10 and then $12.”

He called for Ipswich City Council to introduce a voucher system similar to the one used in Brisbane.

Riverview Recycling And Refuse Centre last increased its fees in 2017.

“Seeing ratepayers in Brisbane, they get ten vouchers a year that they don’t have to pay for,” he said.

“It’s a bit of a kick in the guts to us Ipswich people. It’s a bit unfair.”

Mr Horsfall said he spends close to $300 annually to use the site.

“I know a few people who operate lawn mowing businesses who go twice a week and they’re getting slogged a fortune,” he said.

He said the council should expand or create a new site to cater for Ipswich’s growing population.

Long queues at the entrance to the dump have recently resulted in waits of more than an hour to get in.

Ipswich City councillor Nicole Jonic said on Tuesday the council had considered waste vouchers as part of its 2020-21 budget discussions.

Talks were put on hold due to budget constraints and COVID-19.

“Council endorsed a Fees and Charges structure that kept waste disposal fees as low as possible and maintained a minimal fee of $12 for general waste disposal up to 500kg at its recycling and refuse centres – which has not increased since 2017,” Cr Jonic said.

“The $12 fee subsidises the cost of operating the Riverview and Rosewood recycling and refuse centre, however, it only covers approximately up to 50 per cent of the actual cost to the council to receive and process that waste.”

Cr Jonic said the introduction of vouchers would decrease income to operate the sites.

“This shortfall would need to be funded by another means such as increasing general rates or other fees and charges or reducing other services.”

She said the consumer price index and increased disposal prices or other contract costs, such as transport, had contributed to the increases.

“Council is currently developing its Material Recovery Plan, for delivery later this year, which may consider a range of initiatives for addressing waste management and disposal opportunities and challenges for Ipswich residents,” she said.