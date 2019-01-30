Menu
Resident suffers burns in kitchen fire

30th Jan 2019 2:39 PM
A SPRINGFIELD resident sustained burns in a kitchen fire on Tuesday night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said the fire was reported in a unit at Commercial Dve about 6.45pm.

A spokesman said it appeared the incident was sparked by oil cooking on a stove.

Firefighters venitilated the area and made the scene safe before leaving it in the hands of paramedics.

QAS said a resident was treated for burns to the upper limbs and was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

burns victim kitchen fire qfes springfield
Ipswich Queensland Times

