Resident 'sick' of seeing broken glass

Maiya Pearl is concerned for her dogs Crash and Coco.

AFTER her dog Crash stood in a large amount of broken glass today a frustrated Maiya Pearl is speaking out about the amount of rubbish she sees when walking her dogs.

And with her other "fur baby" only having three legs, the Springfield Lakes resident is scared for their safety.

"The last thing I want is for Coco to lose the abilty to use her front paw," Ms Pearl said.

She takes her dogs for walks every day and after two years of living in the area and finding broken glass almost daily she's had enough.

"There's glass today all around the Summit Drive basketball courts and rubbish every where. I don't get it," she said.

"I mostly find Corona bottles."

Crash and Coco

She has also found glass near the tennis courts and rugby fields, on the paths to the lake and along Lakeside Ave.

Glass has been found near children's playgrounds and she's even picked up broken glass at the Grand Ave dog park.

"I am sick of picking up glass so we have a safe environment.

"Please for the sake of my fur babies and your human babies please keep Springfield clean."

A broken bottle hiding in grass at Springfield Lakes.

Her message is for people to use the bin or place rubbish near the bin if it is full and not smash their bottles.

"It's very disappointing and a shame to see (Springfield) being ruined already. I want people to look after the area."

Ipswich City Division 9 Councillor, Sheila Ireland said no one had made complaints to the council about the broken glass.

Ms Ireland said council was proactive in cleaning up broken glass especially around sporting fields and lakes.

Rubbish that Maiya Pearl finds on her daily walks.

"But if no body lets the authorities know, it's a bit hard," she said.

If you see broken glass there's number of ways to report it to council you can phone 3810 6666, use the form online at myipswich.com or use the Snap, Send, Solve app which allows you to take a picture of the issue and send it to the council.

Alternatively you can email Cr Sheila Ireland or Cr David Morrison with a photo and some details on SIreland@ipswich.qld.gov.au or dmorrison@ipswich.qld.gov.au.