Resident says council's path plan 'a dead-set waste of cash'

CONCRETE: John Harris is angry about Ipswich City Council building a footpath on the quiet Musgrave St. Cordell Richardson

THE ambience of a quiet Ipswich street will be ruined when a "dead-set waste of money" footpath is built, residents say.

As part of its active transport strategy, Ipswich City Council will build a footpath about 300m long on Musgrave St to link the Brassall bikeway with St Joseph's Primary School.

John Harris is one of the residents on Musgrave St fighting against the plans.

Mr Harris said the footpath, which he says will skim residents' front fence, will destroy the quiet area.

"We've bought in the street for a purpose," he said.

"We've bought because there's no pedestrian traffic."

Mr Harris, a self-appointed bogan tradie who knows hardship, says paying $100,000 for an unnecessary footpath was "a dead-set waste of money".

"At the moment there's only a few ladies who walk up the street and they say they won't use it," he said.

"Have you seen how many people have to sleep under the town bridge of a night time, have you seen the number of ice addicts we have around?

"Could Ipswich not be spending money to help that rather than this?

Ipswich City Council Infrastructure Services Department acting chief operating officer Tony Dileo said the footpath was part of the council's strategy "to improve active transport options across the city".

He said the council was closing footpath missing links across the city, particularly within 400m of a school, railway station or shopping centre.

Mr Dileo said four residents had voiced their concerns about the project.

"Infrastructure Planning officers had specifically spoken to three of them about minor design modifications which would address the majority of their concerns," he said.

"The council understands that there will always be some impacts on residents when new infrastructure is planned and built and works with residents to minimise these impacts as much as possible."

Mr Harris remained concerned about an increase in crime if the path was built.