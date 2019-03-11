Resident, MP calls for minister to fix dangerous highway

BUILDING: Chuwar resident Sandra Clarke's petition to fix the Mt Crosby Road and Warrego Highway intersection secured more than 1700 signatures.

BUILDING: Chuwar resident Sandra Clarke's petition to fix the Mt Crosby Road and Warrego Highway intersection secured more than 1700 signatures. Rob Williams

A COMMUNITY fight to fix a dangerous highway interchange has been sent to the minister for Main Roads along with a call from the local member to get it done.

The community-driven petition to fix the Mt Crosby Rd and Warrego Highway intersection secured 1736 signatures.

The petition calls for road upgrades to prevent daily congestion across the highway.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey has been given until March 28 to respond to the petition.

Chief petitioner Sandra Clarke was pleased with the response and said now was the time to get on with the $19 million project.

"I want some form of commitment first of all from (Ipswich West MP) Jim Madden that he's pushing this barrow for the community," he said

"There's a bit of finger pointing going on but the time for finger pointing is over.

"I hope we get a commitment because the support is there from the local community."

Mr Madden said he would again push for the project to be funded in this year's state budget.

"It's an incredibly important interchange and it should have been done a while ago," he said.

"It's just like any major project, you've just got to keep pushing."

The Ipswich West MP said the project was his first priority and expected some government pledge at this year's budget.

"I'm optimistic... I expect it will be funded over two budgets," he said.

Mr Madden agreed the situation was "unacceptable".

"It's an incredibly dangerous situation," he said.

"It's an incredibly important interchange and it should have been done a while ago."

The Opposition's Member for Moggill Christian Rowan said his constituents in Mt Crosby and Karana Downs demanded a fix to the interchange.

"Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey needs to listen to his own local Labor MP Jim Madden and local residents and invest in upgrading the interchange as a matter of urgency," he said.

"Labor have been promising to upgrade this busy intersection for years and have done nothing.

"A business case was completed almost two years ago and has sat gathering dust while congestion gets worse.

"This is yet another example of Labor taking Ipswich for granted."

Mrs Clarke said with Karalee Shopping Village and Costco expected to open soon, first work needed to start on the project.

"The community, with the development in our area, want a commitment from the State Government," she said.

"It's becoming unmanageable for the locals."

Mr Madden admitted the delays in the project were frustrating.

He was eager to provide the concept plans for the projects to constituents.

"I am a little disappointed I haven't been able to get the plans to show the community," he said.