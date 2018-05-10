HIGHWAY HORROR: 'The next thing he came through my door'

ONE Clarence Valley resident is lucky to be alive after his car was hit during a high-speed chase on Friday.

The resident, who did not wish to be named, said the incident occurred at the corner of Eight Mile Lane, Glenugie and the Pacific Highway.

"I had come down the highway, gotten in the turning lane to turn right down Eight Mile Lane and turned," he said.

"Just as I was starting down Eight Mile Lane, I heard this screech of brakes behind me and thought, oh there's an incident happening on the highway. The next minute, he came through my door."

Little did he know, the driver behind the wheel was being pursued by two highway patrol cars which started in Grafton, continued up to Yamba, then back down to Halfway Creek.

"When he hit me, I didn't know it was a stolen vehicle, I just thought it was some idiot that had lost control on the highway and run into me," he said.

The resident said the angle at which the driver turned into Eight Mile Lane at speed and hitting rubbish on the road, caused the stolen vehicle to slide sideways rather than t-bone his car.

"He had taken the whole apex of the corner and knocked my car. He hit me right in the driver's side door," he said.

The impact of the collision caused the resident's car to go off to the side of the road, while the stolen vehicle came to rest a few metres east of Eight Mile Lane.

"When he knocked me over to the side, I assumed he was going to pull over to apologise. But instead he just accelerated," he said.

"I threw the glass out the window and drove after him to get his number plate. But when I got to the top of the hill, he was already doing break-neck speeds toward Wooli and I thought, nope, he was too far away."

The resident said not long after the incident, the two Highway Patrol cars appeared.

"I stopped them and told them that'd I'd just been cleaned up on the road," the resident said.

"They asked me which way did he go and I pointed down the road."

Police would later arrest the driver in Tucabia after the stolen vehicle collided with a fence, coming to rest in a paddock.

It is understood the driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to evade police by swimming through a dam.