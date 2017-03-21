What drove this man to get a police radar gun

OBSERVE AND REPORT: Rosewood resident Robert Pascoe uses a radar gun to monitor the speed of traffic in his street.

A ROSEWOOD man has become so fed-up with people speeding up and down his street that he has taken traffic enforcement into his own hands.

Having recently obtained a radar gun similar to the ones used by the Queensland Police Service, Robert Pascoe has been busy gathering data from the front lawn of his Albert St residence.

While he does get the odd dirty look from people who are obviously caught off-guard by the site of a civilian armed with a lidar, Mr Pascoe said he has noticed people slowing down.

"Anyone can go out and buy a radar gun, but the trick is in learning how to use it properly," he said.

"I have had people yell out at me to put the thing away, but I've also had people that I've caught speeding and I've noticed that they'll slow down or I won't see them come back up this road for a while.

"This is a 50kmh-zone and the fastest speed I have recorded is 82kmh.

"If I get a high speed reading, I will record the date and time and the details of the vehicle and pass it on to police."

Ipswich Road Policing Unit Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton said it was important for members of the public to remember that police radar equipment was strictly calibrated and officers underwent extensive training.

He said speed readings obtained from a person who had acquired a radar gun would not be used as the basis of a prosecution, but could prompt a follow up by police if they demonstrated an urgent need for intervention.

"This is the first I've heard of someone doing this," Snr Sgt Hamilton said.

"I would suggest that it would be very hard for police to act on the radar information alone. Anyone can acquire a device like this, but it's all about how you then go and use it."

Mr Pascoe conceded that he did not expect police to act on the information he was providing, but that it was good to be able to provide some proof.

"It's really up to the police in terms of what they do with that information," he said.

"They probably couldn't do anything more than issue a warning."