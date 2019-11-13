Menu
A burglar allegedly tried to break in through the window.
Crime

Resident catches alleged burglar in the act

Caitlan Charles
caitan.charles@dailymercury.com.au
13th Nov 2019 11:33 AM
A BURGLAR allegedly tried to remove an air conditioner unit from a bedroom window to gain entry to a Mackay home.

A resident of a unit on Milton St disturbed the alleged intruder when they saw fitted timber being removed from the sides of the unit about 11.50am yesterday.

They saw the intruder's hand under the gap.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the resident yelled at the intruder who immediately left the area.

"Nothing has been confirmed as stolen and no entry was gained into the unit," he said.

If you have any information, phone Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote QP1902241121.

