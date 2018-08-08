Resident calls for rethink on plan to topple water tower

SAVE IT: Eastern Heights resident Gary Abkin would like the water tower to remain.

HISTORIC landmark or glorified mobile antenna stand?

Opinions may differ on the value of the decommissioned water tower that stands proudly over Eastern Heights, but one local resident reckons it's worth preserving.

Gary Abkin, who lives about 30m from the old reservoir at Eastern Heights, said the structure was part of the character of the city and was an important landmark for visitors and locals alike.

He was surprised to have recently received a brochure in the mail from Optus, claiming that owners Queensland Urban Utilities were considering an option to demolish the tower, while Optus themselves were planning to build a dedicated phone tower.

At the moment, mobile phone infrastructure is attached to the top of the tower, which was decommissioned nine years ago.

A bird's eye view of the Eastern Heights water tower with Ipswich in the background. Rob Williams

"I told my son Henry that if he ever gets lost, just walk towards the tower and he'll be right,” Mr Abkin said.

"I was disappointed to hear about these plans. Ipswich is supposed to be all about the heritage - that's what we have been told over and over again.

"I think it's an important symbol of Ipswich's progress.”

The tower was thought to have been built in the 1940s to satisfy water pressure demands at Eastern Heights.

Queensland Urban Utilities spokeswoman Michelle Cull said while there was no immediate plan to knock down the tower, it was one of the options being considered.

"As it is no longer operational, we are considering our long-term options for the reservoir however any plan would be subject to relevant checks and approvals,” she said.

"One option is to remove the reservoir, however we have no immediate plans to do this.”