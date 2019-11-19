Resident believes kerbside collection should go in the bin

KERBSIDE collection should go in the bin, one Bundamba resident believes.

Owen Smith has suggested scrapping the scheme or replacing it with dump vouchers and harsh penalties for those violating the council’s bylaws.

Mr Smith has lived in Ipswich for the past 18 years and he says he’s never seen kerbside collection this bad.

“It’s bugged me for years, the whole thing has bugged me for years, they always say it’s going to be picked up – our pick up was supposed to be (last) Monday,” he said.

Mr Smith cited the mess, and Ipswich’s reputation, which he said “there is a stigma around” already.

“When you see some of the crap and the messes out on the street … I don’t know how the council itself just hasn’t gone, ‘It doesn’t work anymore’.”

“Down to safety whether that’s just your average Joe walking and trips and falls and hits his head on a pile of crap on the sidewalk, who’s responsible for that.

“There will be a legal fight over that and the ratepayers will pay for it.”

Mr Owen also speculates a lot of those with no care for the streetscape are transient renters.

But an Ipswich City Council spokesman said a trip to the tip costs residents $12 and is heavily subsidised already.

“The primary issue with the provision of tip vouchers is how to fund them. The revenue received at council’s public waste disposal facilities is already substantially less than operational expenses,” he said.

“The provision of vouchers reduces revenue received at these facilities and significantly increases administration costs to print, distribute and manage the use of the vouchers. Council would need to increase other charges to cover reduced revenue and increased administration costs.

The spokesman also said the current structure is set to appeal to residents, not just ratepayers, who are typically the recipients of the vouchers.

By violating kerbside collection bylaws, residents could be fined up to $533, which includes disposing of incorrect waste and exceeding their disposal limits.

Council officers will work with the council’s waste collection branch to identify items outside the collection program and “instigate enforcement mechanisms once reasonable opportunity to achieve voluntary compliance in these instances,” the spokesman said.