Dr Jason Bennie says the message around physical activity needs more focus on strength training.
Researcher’s public health call carries weight

Andrew Korner
27th Aug 2020 5:00 PM
AN IPSWICH uni researcher has found there is increasing evidence linking weight training to a reduced risk of chronic disease.

In a review paper published in Sports Medicine – Open on Thursday, University of Southern Queensland’s Dr Jason Bennie and his colleagues argue the benefits of weight training should be more widely promoted to the public.

Dr Bennie, a physical activity epidemiologist at USQ, said there was growing scientific evidence of links between muscle-strengthening exercise and positive health outcomes.

“When people think of physical activity, they often think of activities like jogging, cycling and swimming, while strength training tends to be overlooked or ignored,” Dr Bennie said.

“Our review clearly shows that the benefits of strength exercise is now at a level where it deserves to be considered just as important to our overall health and wellbeing.”

Dr Bennie said in many cases strength exercise was superior to aerobic activity for emerging health conditions such as treating muscle wasting, cognitive decline and maintaining physical function.

“This is particularly important when considering the current demographic trend of an ageing population that declines in muscle mass, function and cognitive function is among the key public health challenges in our time,” he said.

Dr Bennie said less than 30 per cent of adults met the World Health Organisation’s physical activity recommendation of two muscle-strengthening sessions each week.

With many Australians spending more time closer to home and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said people should consider strength training as suitable alternative to aerobic exercise.

“There needs to be a shift in people’s attitudes towards strength training, and start to challenge some of the negative stereotypes attached to it,” he said.

Dr Bennie has called on governments to consider affordable access to community fitness centres or home based equipment to encourage an increase in weight training among the general population.

The review paper can be viewed at https://sportsmedicine-open.springeropen.com/articles/10.1186/s40798-020-00271-w

