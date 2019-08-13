Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
University of Southern Queensland School of Education lecturer and inclusive education researcher Melissa Fanshawe with her 12-year-old son Oliver.
University of Southern Queensland School of Education lecturer and inclusive education researcher Melissa Fanshawe with her 12-year-old son Oliver. Royal Institute for Deaf and Bli
News

Researchers on mission to remove barriers for blind students

Lachlan Mcivor
by
13th Aug 2019 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOMETIMES it can take looking at something from a completely different angle to find the answer.

Melissa Fanshawe from the University of Southern Queensland first met fellow inclusive education researcher Dr Melissa Cain 12 years ago when their sons were both born blind with the same rare eye condition.

Now 12 years on the two have been working together as research partners for the past year on a project aiming to break down barriers for students with vision impairments.

Their research involves speaking to students attending mainstream schools, as well as their teachers and parents, to find out what works and what is holding them back from reaching their full potential.

Her son Oliver has a condition called Olivers anomaly, something he shares with Dr Cain's son Mikhail.

It's estimated there are around 3000 school-aged children with a vision impairment in Australia and 300 have a severe vision impairment or blindness.

The majority of students with vision impairment attend mainstream schools.

Vision impairment is classed as a 'low-incidence' disability, which means many teachers are unaware of how to cater for these children's needs.

But the two researchers have found students with a vision impairment work out novel solutions to navigating their environment and are usually only hampered by others who place restrictions on them.

Mrs Fanshawe began working in the field in 2000, working with students as an advisory teacher for adaptive technology.

 

Dr Melissa Cain with her son Mikhail and Melissa Fanshawe with her son Oliver.
Dr Melissa Cain with her son Mikhail and Melissa Fanshawe with her son Oliver.

Based at USQ's Springfield campus, Mrs Fanshawe said developing Oliver's independence, and that of other just like him, was key to his future.

"The biggest problem is access for a student to information because obviously they can't see it and classrooms are designed for people who can see," she said.

"It's about providing access. These students are really lucky because they're born at a time when there is so much technology.

"It's about helping students develop the skills to be able to use assistive technology and the problem solving skills... that provides a lot of access to information."

They also aim to increase awareness of vision impairment amongst classmates and teachers, so they can properly understand how to make school a welcome place for their peers and students.

"The biggest thing we've found is they're students first and they have their own interests and their own abilities to be able to do things. It's just a different way of accessing information for them," Mrs Fanshawe said.

The research is intended to be used to assist teachers, preservice teachers and health professionals to embed evidence-based practice.

Mrs Fanshawe said her goal was to have braille and adaptive technologies introduced as subjects in secondary school.

"I'm working towards that at the moment and that is the ultimate goal," she said.

"Instead of doing Japanese, you can do braille. Instead of digital technology, you can do adaptive technology. Not only the students who are blind might chose to do it, it might be anybody who choses to do it."

More Stories

Show More
blindness education melissa fanshawe university of southern queenslad
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Dental clinic evacuated after fire

    premium_icon Dental clinic evacuated after fire

    News A dental practice has been evacuated after an electrical switchboard caught fire this morning.

    • 13th Aug 2019 11:17 AM
    More than 10,000 people demand 'justice' for police officer

    premium_icon More than 10,000 people demand 'justice' for police officer

    Crime 'It is unacceptable. I cannot fathom what occurred'

    • 13th Aug 2019 11:01 AM
    Ipswich company's Amazon launch is Qld first

    premium_icon Ipswich company's Amazon launch is Qld first

    Technology Its products could soon be in demand across the world

    WARNING: Ipswich couple lose thousands in email hack

    premium_icon WARNING: Ipswich couple lose thousands in email hack

    Technology In the space of two hours, the hacker struck