Researchers on mission to remove barriers for blind students

University of Southern Queensland School of Education lecturer and inclusive education researcher Melissa Fanshawe with her 12-year-old son Oliver.

SOMETIMES it can take looking at something from a completely different angle to find the answer.

Melissa Fanshawe from the University of Southern Queensland first met fellow inclusive education researcher Dr Melissa Cain 12 years ago when their sons were both born blind with the same rare eye condition.

Now 12 years on the two have been working together as research partners for the past year on a project aiming to break down barriers for students with vision impairments.

Their research involves speaking to students attending mainstream schools, as well as their teachers and parents, to find out what works and what is holding them back from reaching their full potential.

Her son Oliver has a condition called Olivers anomaly, something he shares with Dr Cain's son Mikhail.

It's estimated there are around 3000 school-aged children with a vision impairment in Australia and 300 have a severe vision impairment or blindness.

The majority of students with vision impairment attend mainstream schools.

Vision impairment is classed as a 'low-incidence' disability, which means many teachers are unaware of how to cater for these children's needs.

But the two researchers have found students with a vision impairment work out novel solutions to navigating their environment and are usually only hampered by others who place restrictions on them.

Mrs Fanshawe began working in the field in 2000, working with students as an advisory teacher for adaptive technology.

Based at USQ's Springfield campus, Mrs Fanshawe said developing Oliver's independence, and that of other just like him, was key to his future.

"The biggest problem is access for a student to information because obviously they can't see it and classrooms are designed for people who can see," she said.

"It's about providing access. These students are really lucky because they're born at a time when there is so much technology.

"It's about helping students develop the skills to be able to use assistive technology and the problem solving skills... that provides a lot of access to information."

They also aim to increase awareness of vision impairment amongst classmates and teachers, so they can properly understand how to make school a welcome place for their peers and students.

"The biggest thing we've found is they're students first and they have their own interests and their own abilities to be able to do things. It's just a different way of accessing information for them," Mrs Fanshawe said.

The research is intended to be used to assist teachers, preservice teachers and health professionals to embed evidence-based practice.

Mrs Fanshawe said her goal was to have braille and adaptive technologies introduced as subjects in secondary school.

"I'm working towards that at the moment and that is the ultimate goal," she said.

"Instead of doing Japanese, you can do braille. Instead of digital technology, you can do adaptive technology. Not only the students who are blind might chose to do it, it might be anybody who choses to do it."