Researcher to head key chapter of IEEE Qld

A USQ research fellow has taken up a leading role in IEEE Queensland, the state branch of the world's largest technical professional organisation dedicated to advancing technology.

Dr Rajib Rana from USQ's Institute for Resilient Regions will chair the Queensland Computer Society chapter for IEEE (also known as the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers).

Created in 1963, IEEE is a result of the merging of two groups - the American Institute of Electrical Engineers (established 1884) and the Institute of Radio Engineers (1912).

IEEE Queensland Section was founded in 1985, with the Computer Society the largest chapter of the IEEE Queensland section and accounting for approximately 25 per cent of the section's membership.

Dr Rana said it was an honour to be offered the position and would use the opportunity to cement USQ's spot in the forefront of the engineering research community.

"I'll endeavour to organise national and international IEEE events at USQ and involve USQ researchers to showcase their research,” Dr Rana said.

"IEEE also sponsors leading international researchers to visit Australia for public lectures - bringing them here would complement the Eminent Visiting Scholar Scheme already in place at USQ.”

The appointment is the latest in a series of accolades for Dr Rana, having recently received an early-career Research Fellowship from the State Government's Advance Queensland program.

Designed to support projects that will help drive innovation and collaboration in new and existing industries, the Fellowship went to Dr Rana for his work in creating an automated mood inference tool for relapse prediction in mood disorders.

Today the IEEE has more than 420,000 members across 160 countries.