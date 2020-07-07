Rescuers unable to reach cliff fall hiker throughout night

Emergency services are working to rescue a man who fell from a cliff while hiking in Jabiru yesterday

EMERGENCY services have been working through the night to find and rescue a man who fell from a cliff while hiking in Jabiru yesterday.

St John Ambulance Territory Duty manager Craig Garraway said emergency services received a triple-zero call in regards to a hiker who fell off a cliff while hiking with some friends a couple of kilometres away from the Ranger uranium mine site at 5.30pm on Monday.

"He's appears to have slipped and fallen off a cliff of some sort," he said.

"Emergency services have responded, including police and health services out at Jabiru, and at this point they haven't been able to reach that gentlemen, that's my understanding," he said.

"They'll be working quite hard this morning to try and retrieve the person.

"I'm unsure of his condition at this stage. People have been unable to speak to him and he's fallen quite a distance.

"It's obviously very difficult terrain out there."

A spokeswoman from CareFlight said they had been tasked to Kakadu National Park to retrieve the man but the search to find him co-ordinated by NT Police was still going at 8.20am this morning.

