Rescuers call for change after koala killed in brutal attack

Rescue groups are calling for a change in attitude after Trampy the koala was attacked by off-leash dogs at Tewantin.

Rescue groups are calling for a change in attitude after Trampy the koala was attacked by off-leash dogs at Tewantin.

SUNSHINE Coast animal rescuers say people need to take more responsibility for their dogs after a well-known koala was reportedly mauled to death at Tewantin last week.

Eight-year-old koala Trampy was a much-loved member of the community after making himself at home at the Tewantin Golf Course.

After suffering from chlamydia, Trampy was cared for by Koala Rescue Queensland for two months before being released back to the golf course in December.

On Friday, he was found with several wounds from a dog attack at the Tewantin Noosa Pony Club.

He was assessed by wildlife veterinarians at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital and could not be saved.

Ray Chambers from Koala Rescue Queensland says Trampy's death could have been prevented if the public took more responsibility for wildlife.

"We have been informed there is a problem with people walking their dogs off-leash through the pony club and this can't happen," he said.

"This property is part of a valuable koala corridor and has to be safe for our koalas to traverse freely.

"It is irresponsible and illegal for dog walkers to allow dogs to roam as they please and we have to enforce these laws stringently within council-owned land."

Mr Chambers says he's devastated by the loss of Trampy, after getting to know the koala while he was being treated last year.

"It's just so sad. This beautiful koala's gone through so much rehab ... and we get people in the public who just let their dogs run wild and then this happens," he said.

After meeting with the pony club on Wednesday morning, he said they would write to Noosa Council to ask for increased signage to deter people from walking their dogs off-leash.

"With more obvious signage detailing the fines associated with off-leash dogs and council patrols we can hopefully ensure no more kolas in this area suffer what poor Trampy had to," he said.

Queensland Koala Crusaders said in a statement that dogs acted from instinct, but it was up to their owners to control their behaviour.

"We'd like the community to be aware, that if you live with dogs in koala habitat, the dog should be on a lead whenever out walking. It also should be under full voice recall when off-leash on your property."