A WILDLIFE rescuer has urged people to check the pouches of dead kangaroos after she saved a joey whose mother had been hit by a car.

Christine Pipistrelli routinely checks the pouches of kangaroos she finds on roads around Wacol, Sumner Park and Darra in Brisbane.

After her latest rescue on Wolston Rd at Wacol, she encouraged others to stop and conduct a check themselves or alert the RSPCA.

"Many times, the joeys are still alive and uninjured," she said.

"I would suggest safety for yourself is number one. But if people do want to help and they see a kangaroo and they can stop, feel on the outside of their pouch if there's something in there. With the one I found, that was obvious because I could see the little leg sticking out."

That baby survived and is now with a carer.

What Ms Pipistrelli saw before she rescued a baby joey from it’s dead mother's pouch.

"He's doing really well," Ms Pipistrelli said.

Very young joeys are often still attached to their mother's teat, and Ms Pipistrelli said not to remove those from the pouch.

"If you don't know what to do, you can probably do more harm than good, so I would just call the RSPCA and say there's a baby in the pouch that needs to be looked at," she said.

"If it's on the teat, don't pull it off. But if it's a bigger kind of baby that's not on the teat, you can usually scoop it out of the pouch and take it to the RSPCA."

Ms Pipistrelli found up to six dead kangaroos in a week recently.

"Sometimes if a crow gets to it, it's usually a very nasty kind of a death that the little baby has. Same goes for possums too," she said.

"They have little babies in pouches. In a lot of cases, you can help them."

To call the RSPCA animal wildlife rescue team, phone 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).