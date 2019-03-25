Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WELL DONE: Somerset SES members, Tanisha Thompson and Krystal Willett, were part of the winning team.)
WELL DONE: Somerset SES members, Tanisha Thompson and Krystal Willett, were part of the winning team.) Contributed
News

Rescue team named best in region

Ashleigh Howarth
by
25th Mar 2019 3:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN disaster strikes, members of the State Emergency Service (SES) are there working in the harsh and dangerous condititions to help protect the community.

The skills they have trained for come in handy during emergencies and natural disasters.

At the Regional Rescue Competition in Brisbane on March 17, members from the Somerset SES showcased their exceptional skills to a panel of judges.

The six-member rescue team completed three scenarios, including carrying out repairs to storm damaged residences, evacuating people during flooding and assisting with recovery at a crash scene.

At the end of the day, they were crowned the winners, and will now represent the South-East region at the state championships at Rockhampton in May.

The team received assistance from the Somerset Regional Council, who helped them with transport and other resources to participate in the training and associated competition.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann congratulated the members on their achievement.

The SES is a not-for-profit, community, volunteer, emergency service organisation that is enabled by both state and local governments to assist the community during times of need.

ses queensland somerset somerset regional council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    How Ipswich kids access a healthy brekkie

    premium_icon How Ipswich kids access a healthy brekkie

    News Service provider fills the tummies of hungry kids

    • 25th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
    Deadline looms for building fire safety reports

    premium_icon Deadline looms for building fire safety reports

    News A deadline looms for Queensland apartment building owners

    • 25th Mar 2019 3:43 PM
    100-year-old brickworks enters administration

    premium_icon 100-year-old brickworks enters administration

    Business The company dates back to the 1880s

    • 25th Mar 2019 3:18 PM
    Road safety initiative aims to upskill young drivers

    Road safety initiative aims to upskill young drivers

    News Three in five are guilty of not undertaking any regular checks