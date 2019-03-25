Rescue team named best in region

WELL DONE: Somerset SES members, Tanisha Thompson and Krystal Willett, were part of the winning team.)

WHEN disaster strikes, members of the State Emergency Service (SES) are there working in the harsh and dangerous condititions to help protect the community.

The skills they have trained for come in handy during emergencies and natural disasters.

At the Regional Rescue Competition in Brisbane on March 17, members from the Somerset SES showcased their exceptional skills to a panel of judges.

The six-member rescue team completed three scenarios, including carrying out repairs to storm damaged residences, evacuating people during flooding and assisting with recovery at a crash scene.

At the end of the day, they were crowned the winners, and will now represent the South-East region at the state championships at Rockhampton in May.

The team received assistance from the Somerset Regional Council, who helped them with transport and other resources to participate in the training and associated competition.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann congratulated the members on their achievement.

The SES is a not-for-profit, community, volunteer, emergency service organisation that is enabled by both state and local governments to assist the community during times of need.