Rescue pup finds forever home after 12 month wait

AT LAST: Precious has finally found her forever home after waiting almost a year. Photo: Social Media

DUBBED The Dog That Nobody Wanted, a little Sharpei-Staffy-cross from Laidley has finally found her forever home.

For almost a year, the volunteers at Brave Companion Dog Rescue cared for Precious after a relationship breakdown led to the pup winding up without a home.

Despite her fun personality and loving nature, the four-year-old dog drew little attention from potential adopters.

During her time at the rescue centre, Precious saw other dogs come and go as families visiting the adoption facility drove away with new furry friends.

Precious became homeless after her owners broke up. Photo: Social Media

Time after time, Precious was overlooked – until last week.

On Saturday, a couple from Ipswich called the rescue to ask about Precious after seeing a sign for her in the window of a pet shop.

Brave Companion Dog Rescue co-ordinator Ludelle Milne said it was the first time anyone had called to ask about Precious.

“I felt a bit hopeful,” Ms Milne said.

“I hoped they would be the right people for her – it’s not always whether the dog is right for the people but whether the people are right for her.”

The couple came to the rescue to meet Precious and “instantly fell in love” – they adopted Precious that day.

Ms Milne said the family had been keeping the volunteers at the rescue updated on how Precious was settling in, with photos and messages.

“They sent us a text saying she was a very important part of their family,” she said.

Although how long it took for dogs to find forever homes varied, Ludelle said Precious spent a very long time in the rescue.

Ludelle Milne said staffies seemed to have a bad reputation among potential adopters. Photo: Social Media

“It depends on what it happening out there but we have had one dog go after five minutes,” she said.

She said it may have been Precious’ breed which held her back as adopters favoured other types of dogs.

“A Great Dane came in on a Friday and was gone on Saturday,” she said.

“Staffies have a bad reputation and Sharpeis not much better.”