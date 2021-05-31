Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A helicopter managed to land on the beach to take the men to safety.
A helicopter managed to land on the beach to take the men to safety.
News

Terrifying ordeal as boat fills with water in rough seas

Crystal Jones
by
31st May 2021 7:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men have had a terrifying ordeal on the water on the coast of Bundaberg.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter responded to calls for help on Sunday night after a boat became waterlogged in rough conditions, north of Burnett Heads.

The rescue helicopter crew was tasked by Queensland Police Service to search the coastline north of Bundaberg, just after 9.20pm.

The pair, one teenager and the other a man in his 40s, had managed to make it to an area around Moore Park Beach, where they started a signal fire and waited for the rescue helicopter to locate them.

The pilot was able to land the rescue chopper on the beach.

The men were assessed by the Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic, before being airlifted back to the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue base.

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the men suffered no injuries in the incident.

 

Originally published as Rescue mission: Terrifying ordeal as boat fills with water in rough seas

More Stories

boat bundaberg burnett heads editors picks rescue
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council staff morale down a year on from administration

        Premium Content Council staff morale down a year on from administration

        Council News More than 750 workers will soon start to move into new digs in the heart of the overhauled CBD

        ‘Lot to like’ about Jets effort against unbeaten leaders

        Premium Content ‘Lot to like’ about Jets effort against unbeaten leaders

        Rugby League Ipswich side never gave up on chasing a miracle victory against powerhouse Wynnum...

        ‘We did what we had to do’: Men awarded for bravery

        Premium Content ‘We did what we had to do’: Men awarded for bravery

        News Two courageous Ipswich residents, including a young man who was stabbed while...

        An encounter with Sian Kingi’s parents I’ll never forget

        Premium Content An encounter with Sian Kingi’s parents I’ll never forget

        News News that Sian Kingi’s killer is seeking parole has been met with a disgust best...