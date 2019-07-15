Menu
CRASH: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter attends to a single vehicle crash.
Rescue helicopter tasked to serious crash

Meg Bolton
15th Jul 2019 4:25 PM
UPDATE: EMERGENCY services are working to free at least one person trapped in a car.

The man in his 20s became trapped when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a tree on Malchi Nine Mile Rd.

He has critical head, abdominal and chest injuries.

A female in her mid teens who was also in the car is in a stable condition with no serious injuries.

A third patient is in a critical condition.

The rescue helicopter is on scene.

EARLIER: TWO people have critical injuries following a single vehicle crash in Nine Mile.

Three people were travelling in the car on Malchi Nine Mile Rd when it crashed into a tree at about 3.30pm.

Paramedics are at the scene and a rescue helicopter is on its way.

