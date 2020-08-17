Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious crash between Moore and Blackbutt.
LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious crash between Moore and Blackbutt.
Breaking

Rescue helicopter tasked to serious crash on Blackbutt range

Dominic Elsome
17th Aug 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.45PM: A rescue helicopter is on scene at a single vehicle crash on the D'Aguilar Highway. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the helicopter was preparing to transport a patient to hospital. 

The patient has sustain "a significant lower injury" but is in a stable condition. 

Queensland Police confirmed units were on scene to assist and the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating the crash. 

QPS also confirmed the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. 

Both lanes of the highway are currently open. 

EARLIER: A PATIENT has sustain serious injuries in a crash on the D'Aguilar Highway.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the incident between Moore and Blackbutt at 12.15pm.

One ambulance crew is currently on scene.

A QAS spokesperson confirmed the patient had sustained "a significant lower leg injury" and the rescue helicopter had been tasked to the area.

Beloved Kingaroy optometrist Malcolm Lee See was tragically killed on the same stretch of road last month, when his car collided with a tree.

More to come …

More Stories

blackbutt blackbutt range crash d'aguilar highway racq rescue helicopter
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Jets netballers shooting high with ‘champion mindset’

        Premium Content Why Jets netballers shooting high with ‘champion mindset’

        Netball Ipswich’s top netballers ignite new season with quality performances, skill and belief in what they can achieve.

        The inferno that changed the face of Ipswich forever

        Premium Content The inferno that changed the face of Ipswich forever

        News It has been 35 years since a ferocious blaze ripped through an iconic department...

        Cop car smashing police puncher ‘distressed’ by jail stint

        Premium Content Cop car smashing police puncher ‘distressed’ by jail stint

        News A court has heard an Ipswich teen filmed herself smashing up a police car

        LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites