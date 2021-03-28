Man flown to hospital following Benarkin motorbike crash
UPDATE 4.30PM:
The man has been airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Earlier 2.10PM:
Paramedics are on scene following a motorcycle crash in Benarkin this afternoon.
According to a QAS spokeswoman, emergency service were called to the incident on the D'Aguilar Highway and Scott Street at 1.07pm.
A man in his 50s with neck and back pain is currently being assessed.
The Rescue Helicopter is responding.