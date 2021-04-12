Rescue helicopter on way after rock climber falls

A rock climber is being treated by paramedics after falling from Mount French. Photo: File

A WOMAN in her 20s is being treated by paramedics after she fell while reportedly rock climbing on a mountain in the Scenic Rim.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to assist in winching the woman out after she fell at Mount French, which is just west of the Boonah township.

She is believed to have fallen three or four metres while climbing at the popular site for bush walkers and rock climbers.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman was in a stable condition and a rescue helicopter was on the way.

“They’re just treating her for spinal precautions due to her having quite a bit of back pain,” she said.

She is believed to have fallen about 10am.

The mountain is 579m above sea level and is part of the Moogerah Peaks National Park.

Frog Buttress, which is one the region’s most popular rock climbing spots, is located on the north west side of Mount French and has 400 documented routes.



