Two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Young girl critically injured in Bay crash

Glen Porteous
15th Feb 2020 6:30 PM | Updated: 8:05 PM
A RESCUE helicopter has been called in for a serious head injury suffered by a primary school age girl at the Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Road intersection.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said it received a call at 5.04pm this afternoon about a two-vehicle crash.

 

QAS treated two patients on the scene, one being a female in her 40s who was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The second patient was treated at the scene for a head injury and was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition to wait for transport by the rescue helicopter.

A fellow passenger in the white Suzuki ute who was travelling with the two females was not injured.

The driver of the second vehicle received no injuries.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

