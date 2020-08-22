Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A male patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after falling off the back of a boat.
A male patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after falling off the back of a boat.
News

Rescue helicopter attends to injured man after boat fall

Rhylea Millar
22nd Aug 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BUNDABERG'S RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a man to hospital after he fell off the back of a large boat.

The incident occurred in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon, about 4.15pm, when a man aged in his 50s sustained an arm injury.

A rescue crew was tasked to the scene, north of Agnes Water and the pilot was able to land the chopper on a sandbar near the boat.

The male patient was placed onto a smaller vessel and ferried over to the helicopter, where a flight paramedic from QAS was able to start treating the his injuries.

He was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

accident
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Victoria records 182 new cases

      Victoria records 182 new cases
      • 22nd Aug 2020 10:56 AM

      Top Stories

        Visitor restrictions at hospitals effective immediately

        Premium Content Visitor restrictions at hospitals effective immediately

        News One of the nine new confirmed coronavirus cases visited Ipswich Hospital for an unrelated condition earlier in the week.

        • 22nd Aug 2020 10:40 AM
        New COVID cases linked to Ipswich suburbs

        New COVID cases linked to Ipswich suburbs

        News Six new positive coronavirus cases have been identified in southeast Queensland.

        MEDICAL WARNING: 'If you have flu symptoms get tested now'

        Premium Content MEDICAL WARNING: 'If you have flu symptoms get tested now'

        Health Spike in virus cases as government warns people to get tested

        Multiple new cases linked to youth detention centre

        Premium Content Multiple new cases linked to youth detention centre

        Health Cases linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre