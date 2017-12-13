Rescue dogs make surprise visit to the newsroom

SUPRISE VISIT: The RSPCA visited the QT and brought two dogs who are currently looking for new homes with them.

SUPRISE VISIT: The RSPCA visited the QT and brought two dogs who are currently looking for new homes with them. David Nielsen

STAFF from the Queensland Times were visited by a number of special guests to mark their end of year morning tea.

As they settled in for a feast of pies, sausage rolls and cakes, the team were surprised when Santa himself appeared in the kitchen, right before their very eyes.

But the best guests of all arrived a short while later.

Two gorgeous dogs named Roxy and Boxer, who are currently waiting for their 'fur-ever' homes at Brisbane's RSPCA Wacol Campus, ran up the stairs, tails wagging, and straight to all the staff who simultaneously went 'awwww' at their arrival.

RSPCA Queensland brand, marketing and communications manager Emma Lagoon said the visit was part of their Puppagram program.

"With the Puppagram program we go to different workplaces with some of our dogs which are currently up for adoption," she said.

"It's usually a big surprise for the employees, because only the boss knows that we are coming."

The program allows the RSPCA staff to take the dogs out to new surroundings, meet new people, work on their social skills and also highlight the importance of adopting.

And it is working!

"We have seen people from businesses express a real interest in the dogs," Ms Lagoon said.

"Many people have told us that they would now be open to the idea of adopting a dog from the RSPCA after meeting our dogs."

Roxy is a nine-year-old kelpie cross border collie who is quite boisterous and playful. She also loves attention.

Her friend Boxer also made the trip. Boxer is a two-year-old male English staffordshire bull terrier cross border collie who loves to be patted. He is very loyal and faithful and loved the QT staff swooning over him.

If you would like to adopt either one, head down to the RSPCA Wacol Campus today.

If you would like to organise a special visit at your workplace, phone the RSPCA on 3426 9999.