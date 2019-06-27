Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services rescue crews are searching for a hiker on Mount Tibrogargan.
Hiker hospitalised after stranded on popular mountain track

Ashley Carter
27th Jun 2019 10:13 AM | Updated: 12:46 PM
A MAN has been rescued after he was stranded on one of the Glass House Mountains overnight.

Rescue crews were called to the base of Mount Tibrogargan just after 9am and sent a team to find the hiker on the track, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

The man was walked off the track and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition via ambulance

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he was suffering from head and neck pain and was suspected to be hypothermic.

More people are rescued from the Glass House Mountains than any other in Queensland, with 112 rescued in the past two years.

