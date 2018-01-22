Menu
News

Man, woman airlifted following serious crash near Ipswich

Andrew Korner
by

UPDATE: POLICE are investigating a serious accident that has left two people in hospital.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Muckerts Lne and Fernvale Rd at Fernvale about 10am.

A woman aged in her 30s had to be cut from her vehicle. She has since been airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman had arm, back and stomach injuries.

A man aged in his 20s has been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

A third man was assessed at the scene but did not require further treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

 

Rescue choppers called following serious crash

EARLIER: TWO rescue choppers have been tasked to the scene of a serious crash north-west of Ipswich.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Muckerts Lne and Fernvale Rd about 10am.

Queensland Ambulance Service says paramedics are treating two men aged in their 20s and a woman in her 40s for various injuries, including back and abdominal pain.

The woman had been encapsulated in one of the vehicles but has since been freed.

Two emergency helicopters have been called.

Topics:  fernvale traffic crash

