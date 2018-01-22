Man, woman airlifted following serious crash near Ipswich

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

UPDATE: POLICE are investigating a serious accident that has left two people in hospital.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Muckerts Lne and Fernvale Rd at Fernvale about 10am.

A woman aged in her 30s had to be cut from her vehicle. She has since been airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman had arm, back and stomach injuries.

A man aged in his 20s has been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

A third man was assessed at the scene but did not require further treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Update: #Fernvale 2 patients have been airlifted by rescue helicopter in serious but stable conditions following a 2 vehicle crash on Muckerts Ln & Fernvale Rd at 10.09am. 1 was transported to the @pahospital & the other patient was flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 22, 2018

Rescue choppers called following serious crash

EARLIER: TWO rescue choppers have been tasked to the scene of a serious crash north-west of Ipswich.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Muckerts Lne and Fernvale Rd about 10am.

Queensland Ambulance Service says paramedics are treating two men aged in their 20s and a woman in her 40s for various injuries, including back and abdominal pain.

The woman had been encapsulated in one of the vehicles but has since been freed.

Two emergency helicopters have been called.