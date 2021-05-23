Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to a truck and car crash in the Gladstone region which left one woman trapped in her car.
Rescue chopper tasked to serious Mt Larcom crash

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
23rd May 2021 12:32 PM | Updated: 1:11 PM
Update 12.53pm: The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to respond to the crash involving a truck and car at the intersection of Gladstone - Mount Larcom Road and the Bruce Highway.

It is expected to land on the oval of a nearby school.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a driver had suffered serious head injuries.

She said the south-bound lane of the Bruce Highway was closed to traffic.

Initial 12.32pm: Paramedics are responding to a crash on a busy Gladstone region road on Sunday afternoon.

The incident involved a truck reportedly t-boning a car at the intersection of Gladstone - Mount Larcom Road and the Bruce Highway around 12.15pm.

Initial reports from the scene are that one woman is trapped in her car, with more emergency crews called to help.

MORE TO COME.

