Paramedics are on scene at an accident in the Lockyer Valley.
News

Motorbike rider airlifted to hospital after morning accident

Ali Kuchel
22nd Oct 2020 9:47 AM | Updated: 10:38 AM
UPDATE: A man involved in a motorbike accident this morning has been airlifted to the PA Hospital in Brisbane by Lifeflight.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman confirmed the man suffered leg injuries, and was transported in a serious but stable condition.

He said it was a single-vehicle accident and paramedics received the call at 8.54am.

They were tasked to Plainland.

The QAS spokesman said the man's age was unknown at this stage.

EARLIER: A rescue helicopter has touched down in the Lockyer Valley following a traffic accident this morning.

Paramedics were tasked to the scene at the intersection of Gehrke Road and Otto Road before 9am.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said initial reports stated a motorcyclist had been involved in the accident.

He said the reports said the man had leg injuries.

The motorcyclist is presently in a stable condition.

