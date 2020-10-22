Motorbike rider airlifted to hospital after morning accident

Paramedics are on scene at an accident in the Lockyer Valley.

Paramedics are on scene at an accident in the Lockyer Valley.

UPDATE: A man involved in a motorbike accident this morning has been airlifted to the PA Hospital in Brisbane by Lifeflight.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman confirmed the man suffered leg injuries, and was transported in a serious but stable condition.

He said it was a single-vehicle accident and paramedics received the call at 8.54am.

They were tasked to Plainland.

The QAS spokesman said the man's age was unknown at this stage.

EARLIER: A rescue helicopter has touched down in the Lockyer Valley following a traffic accident this morning.

Paramedics were tasked to the scene at the intersection of Gehrke Road and Otto Road before 9am.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said initial reports stated a motorcyclist had been involved in the accident.

He said the reports said the man had leg injuries.

The motorcyclist is presently in a stable condition.