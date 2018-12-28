Trucking tribute to young boy killed in horrific crash

UPDATE: The father of a young boy killed in a horrific truck crash on the Gore Highway yesterday is recovering in hospital from serious injuries.

The 31-year-old was one of two men airlifted from the scene of the crash involving two trucks which collided near the intersection of Gilgai Lane about 5.10pm Thursday.

He was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious condition.

His seven-year-old son who was a passenger in his truck died at the scene.

The second man, 62, and driver of the other truck, was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Truck drivers around Queensland will today do a "lights on" tribute to the young boy, driving their vehicles with headlights turned on in memory of the lad.

Police investigations are continuing into the deadly collision but initial inquiries indicate both trucks were travelling south when one collided with the other.

One of the trucks involved was a gain hauler.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews from Pittsworth, Toowoomba and Millmerran responded to the crash.

One of the trucks burst into flames and was destroyed before firefighters could bring the blaze under control.

Crews left the scene about 9.30pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and has appealed for anyone with relevant dashcam footage to contact police.

9.30PM: A child has died in a horrific collision between two trucks southwest of Toowoomba.

Police confirmed the 7-year-old boy was the passenger in one of the vehicles and died at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest the two trucks were travelling south on the Gore Highway when they collided with each other as one of the trucks attempted to turn into Gilgai Lane.

Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred at Pampas near Toowoomba this afternoon. https://t.co/AFd8SGLYyC pic.twitter.com/fUitWgGL3v — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 27, 2018

The male drivers of both trucks were both injured and transported to hospitals.

One man was airlifted in a critical condition.

As investigations get under way, police are appealing for anyone with relevant dash-cam footage to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

6.50PM: At least two people have been critically injured in a serious two-truck crash southwest of Toowoomba.

The Queensland Ambulance Service is reporting two patients are listed as critical injured in the crash at Pampas.

A third person is listed as in a stable condition.

Two rescue helicopters have been tasked to the scene.

Diversions remain in place.

Detour in place - Pampas Horrane Rd to Cecil Plains Rd to Millmerran Cecil Plains Rd then back onto Gore Hwy. Please avoid area if possible. — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 27, 2018

EARLIER, 6.30PM: THE Gore Highway is closed to all traffic and at least one person critically injured after two trucks collided southwest of Toowoomba this afternoon.

Lengthy delays are expected on the highway near the intersection of Galgai Lane after the two heavy vehicles collided about 5.10pm near Pampas.

It is understood one of the trucks involved caught alight after the collision.

A rescue helicopter is en route to airlift at least one person with critical injuries to hospital.

Paramedics are on scene treating a number of people.

Police investigations are under way into the incident, with the Gore Highway expected to remain closed for several hours.

Lengthy diversions are in place down Pampas Horrane Rd to Cecil Plains Rd, and Millmerran-Cecil Plains Rd to the Gore Highway.

Police are requesting motorists to avoid the area.