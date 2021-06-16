Rescue chopper deployed after person seriously hurt by cow
A RESCUE helicopter was deployed to an address in the Somerset region after a person was injured by an animal.
Queensland Ambulance Services reported one patient sustained injuries when they were struck by a cow on a private property in Linville.
The incident occurred at 4.15pm on Wednesday afternoon.
The patient is reportedly in a serious but stable condition.
