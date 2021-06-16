Rescue chopper deployed after person seriously hurt by cow

One patient sustained injuries when they were struck by a cow on a private property in Linville.

A RESCUE helicopter was deployed to an address in the Somerset region after a person was injured by an animal.

Queensland Ambulance Services reported one patient sustained injuries when they were struck by a cow on a private property in Linville.

The incident occurred at 4.15pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The patient is reportedly in a serious but stable condition.

