RACQ Capricorn Rescue took a patient from Duaringa to Rockhampton Base Hospital on April 1, following a suspected anaphylactic reaction.
News

Rescue chopper called to young patient in regional town

Kristen Booth
2nd Apr 2021 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
A young patient was flown to Rockhampton following a suspected anaphylactic reaction on Thursday morning.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Duaringa about 5.45am on April 1.

The patient was initially treated by Queensland Ambulance Service staff at the local clinic before being transported to the airfield to meet Rescue 300.

Once on site, the on-board flight doctor and critical care paramedic assessed and stabilised the patient for air transport to Rockhampton Base Hospital to receive further treatment.

The source of the suspected anaphylactic reaction was unknown.

