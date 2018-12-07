Menu
Rescue chopper called to highway bike, truck crash

Greg Osborn
by
7th Dec 2018 5:10 PM

A motorcycle rider has been airlifted to hospital after a collision with a truck near Ipswich this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance report the crash occurred at 2pm on the Cunningham Highway 11km west of Aratula.

It is believed to the biker suffered hip and facial injuries.

He was transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the truck was also assessed at the scene but declined any transport to hospital.

There were no reports of traffic delays in the area. 

