Rescue chopper airlifts motorcyclist to hospital

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man to Princess Alexandra Hospital following a motorcycle crash at Coulson. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital in Brisbane after crashing his motorcycle at Coulson in the Scene Rim.

The single-vehicle incident occurred at a location off Goan Rd just before 1pm on Saturday afternoon.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter carrying in-flight paramedics was tasked to the scene.

It is understood the man, believed to be aged in his 50s, sustained injuries to his chest.

He was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.