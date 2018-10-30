Reschelle blossoming at Rosewood's Boxed In Flowers

COMING UP ROSES: Reschelle Freeman from Boxed In Flowers.

COMING UP ROSES: Reschelle Freeman from Boxed In Flowers. Rob Williams

NEED a recommendation on a great florist in Ipswich? Look no further than Reschelle Freeman.

We asked our Facebook readers to name the best in the city and her Boxed In Flowers business was the overwhelming favourite.

Plenty of companies and individual florists also came in for a mention on the QT's post.

There was praise for A Floral Fantasy on Warwick Rd in Ipswich and lots of love for Stevensons Florist at Yamanto and for Ipswich Florist on Brisbane St.

But there was no catching Ms Freeman, who won with more than 70 per cent of the vote.

When we rang the online business owner with the results, she was thrilled with the news.

"I saw the post on Facebook and all the comments, it was so exciting," Ms Freeman said. "I would like to thank everyone for their support and helping Boxed in Flowers to grow."

So what's the secret of her success?

"Boxed in flowers - using hat boxes, wooden, tin and baskets - is a unique product to what you'll find at a traditional florist," she said.

"There's an element of artistry to it. My customers are getting something totally different and surprising.

"The key is to offer it at a reasonable price and make sure the customer is absolutely happy.

Ms Freeman is a qualified florist and she's up early most mornings to pick the freshest flowers.

"I try to source everything locally. The flowers come from either Rocklea, Toowoomba or Karalee.

"Likewise, where I can, I'll source the boxes locally too. If none of that takes your fancy, I also do traditional floral work.

Ms Freeman opened her business on Makepeace St at Rosewood at the start of the year.

Prior to that she had been a nurse but was looking for a challenge that allowed her to express her more creative side.

"That's what this business allows me to do. Essentially, I'm a florist with a difference, a floral artist."

Find out more about Ms Freeman's work at www.boxedinflowers.com.au or phone 0497 512 474.

Congratulations to our top place-getters who keep our city beautiful and thanks to Facebookers for their comments.