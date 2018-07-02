Menu
Nexus investigating tipper truck rollover at TSRC worksite

Anton Rose
by
30th Jun 2018 11:46 AM | Updated: 2nd Jul 2018 6:28 AM
UPDATE SUNDAY 4PM: Nexus has confirmed it is investigating a rollover incident at the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing worksite on Sunday.

"Nexus confirms on Saturday June 30, a tipper truck rolled on to its side on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing project at Postmans Ridge," a Nexus spokeswoman said.

"The operator of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

"Nexus are currently investigating the incident."

Photo of a dump truck that rolled on the Second Range Crossing this morning on Postman's Ridge Rd. Photo: Contributed.
EARLIER: Workers on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing are reporting that another truck has rolled on the $1.6 billion project.

Initial information from numerous workers on the site suggests a dump truck has rolled on the Postman's Ridge Rd cul de sac about 9am this morning.

One worker on the site told The Chronicle the vehicle rolled as it attempted to drive into the new entry road.

Another claimed workers were told to go home for the day.

It is understood there were no injuries as a result of the rollover.

Police have not been called to the site, and a spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service was not aware of paramedics attending to the incident.

Contractor Nexus has been contacted for comment.

