UPDATE: Investigation launched into train derailment

The incident was first reported about 4.25pm near Wulkuraka train station.

UPDATE 6PM:

A FULL investigation has been launched into the derailment of a train at an Ipswich train station.

The New Generation Rollingstock passenger train came off the tracks at Wulkuraka Train Station, just before 4.30pm.

Only two people - Bombardier staff - were on board the train, which is not yet in service.

No one was injured in the incident, although the driver was treated for shock.

The train was being shunted, either pushed or pulled along the track, when it derailed.

The exact cause is not yet known, but it is believed the derailment was not caused by the NGR train.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has released a statement saying an investigation has been launched.

"Late this afternoon, an New Generation Rollingstock train being shunted at the Wulkuraka Maintenance Centre experienced a derailment," Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said.

Train derailed: The front end of a train has been completely destroyed after it derailed at near Wulkuraka train station.

"Initial reports indicate there were no injuries to Bombardier staff who were shunting the train.

"A full investigation into the incident is underway."

Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang as the train came off the tracks.

Nearby resident Cobie Hill heard the commotion and came out in time to see the train wobbling as it was lifted off the track.

"I came down to check on the driver," she said.

"I think he was in a bit of shock but seemed OK."

The QT understands the NGR train had not finished testing and had not been accepted by the Queensland Government.

The QT understands a full investigation has already be launched and the train had not yet been accepted for service by the Queensland Government.

The QT has contacted Queensland Rail, who redirected the query to Translink.

We are yet to get through to Translink.

Queensland Police, however, confirmed the driver was treated for shock but was not injured.

Information provided to Queensland Police confirmed the train was being towed and was not in service at the time of the incident.

Rail advocate Robert Dow from Rail Back On Track, says the train is one of the NGR trains and the incident could be concerning.

"This needs to be investigated," Mr Dow said.

"I saw one of the NGRs come through Goodna at 4.50am this morning, so they have been out testing them today."

It is unclear if there will be delays along the line as a result.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman says paramedics are on scene and are assessing two train crew members for injuries.

More to come.