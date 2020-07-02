Menu
A man is in a critical condition following a serious crash at Ipswich on Thursday, July 2.
News

Man critical after rollover at busy intersection

Andrew Korner
by
2nd Jul 2020 1:10 PM | Updated: 1:46 PM
UPDATE 130PM: A MAN has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a serious crash in Ipswich this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman says the man, aged 36, has been taken to Ipswich Hospital. The nature of his injuries has not been confirmed at this stage.

The man was involved in a crash involving multiple vehicles at the corner of Moffatt St and Warwick Rd about 12.50pm.

One of the vehicles rolled after the impact.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash at a busy Ipswich intersection.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman says multiple crews are at the intersection of Warwick Rd and Moffatt St, where there is a crash involving multiple vehicles and at least one vehicle has rolled.

The QAS spokesman says one person is believed to be encapsulated in one of the vehicles, thought the extent of any injuries is not known at this stage.

