Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The outage is reportedly nationwide. Picture: Supplied
The outage is reportedly nationwide. Picture: Supplied
Breaking

Reports of a major Telstra outage across Australia

by Ben Graham
1st May 2018 2:38 PM

VOICE calls across Australia are being impacted by a reported major outage across Telstra's 4G network.

On Twitter, Telstra told customers it was "looking into an issue impacting some 4G and NBN voice calls".

Customers were told calls over 3G were not impacted.

On social media, Telstra customers on the 4G network have reported web access and texting was unaffected, and only calls were impacted.

The major outage comes on the day Telstra announced it would launch its first smartphone plan with unlimited data, giving customers the freedom to stream, surf and share without worrying about additional data charges on the nation's best mobile network.

More to come.

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Nexus Second Range Crossing works shut down

    BREAKING: Nexus Second Range Crossing works shut down

    Breaking WORKS on the $1.6bn project have come to a halt after another dangerous incident prompting outrage from minister Mark Bailey.

    • 1st May 2018 1:44 PM
    'They're trying to shut us down': Owner's beef with council

    premium_icon 'They're trying to shut us down': Owner's beef with council

    Technology Managing director takes aim at mayor and councillors

    • 1st May 2018 2:00 PM
    Council's $1.5m recycling education spend falls flat

    premium_icon Council's $1.5m recycling education spend falls flat

    Environment Council's long-term figures on recycling and spending

    REVEALED: Senior council staffer named as new CEO

    REVEALED: Senior council staffer named as new CEO

    Council News The council's new chief officer is an existing employee

    Local Partners