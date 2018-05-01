Reports of a major Telstra outage across Australia

The outage is reportedly nationwide. Picture: Supplied

VOICE calls across Australia are being impacted by a reported major outage across Telstra's 4G network.

On Twitter, Telstra told customers it was "looking into an issue impacting some 4G and NBN voice calls".

Customers were told calls over 3G were not impacted.

Hey @Telstra I can’t make any calls - what going on? pic.twitter.com/xWsmIATznN — Elysse Morgan (@ElysseMorgan) May 1, 2018

On social media, Telstra customers on the 4G network have reported web access and texting was unaffected, and only calls were impacted.

The major outage comes on the day Telstra announced it would launch its first smartphone plan with unlimited data, giving customers the freedom to stream, surf and share without worrying about additional data charges on the nation's best mobile network.

